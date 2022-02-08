Douglas Trumbull, visual effects pioneer for 2001: A Space Odyssey and Blade Runner, dies at 79

Trumbull changed the movie industry with his contributions to visual effects, creating new technology for sci-fi films and beyond.

Douglas Trumbull, the visual effects pioneer behind acclaimed films such as 2001: A Space Odyssey, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, and Blade Runner, died Monday. He was 79.

Trumbull's daughter Amy confirmed the news on Facebook, writing that her father died after "a major two year battle with cancer, a brain tumor, and a stroke." Calling him "an absolute genius and a wizard," she went on to say that "his contributions to the film and special effects industry will live on for decades and beyond."

The son of Donald Trumball, an artist, mechanical engineer, and visual effects whiz who worked on films like The Wizard of Oz and Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope, Trumbull was born in Los Angeles and brought into the business at an early age. He began his career working as an illustrator and artist at Graphic Films, the company that created a documentary for the 1964 New York World's Fair called To the Moon and Beyond.

When Stanley Kubrick hired Graphic Films director Con Pederson to work on 2001: A Space Odyssey, Trumbull got Kubrick's number from his boss and cold-called him. He was hired to work on the film and although he started out doing simple animation displays, by the end of production, Trumbull was one of four visual effects supervisors on the movie.

In addition to his work on some of sci-fi's most iconic films, Trumbull also contributed to visual effects on Silent Running, The Andromeda Strain, and Star Trek: The Motion Picture, and the Natalie Wood movie Brainstorm. He also acted as the executive producer of Harlan Ellison's 1973 sci-fi series The Starlost and its 1980s TV movie.

Trumbull's achievements in the world of visual effects didn't just extend to film and television: He also created the Universal Studios' "Back to the Future: The Ride" simulator and invented numerous film tools from motion-control photography to miniature compositing.

Trumbull earned three Best Visual Effects Oscar nominations for his work on 1977's Close Encounters, 1979's Star Trek: The Motion Picture, and 1982's Blade Runner. He received honorary membership to the Visual Effects Society Awards in 2002 and was given a lifetime membership in 2009. In 1996, he received the President's Award from the American Society of Cinematographers.

Trumbull was the recipient of the Georges Méliès Award in 2012, an honor for those who have made significant contributions to the special effects business. He also was honored by the Academy with the Gordon E. Sawyer Award, a special Oscar celebrating an individual whose technological contributions have changed the industry.