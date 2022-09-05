Director Olivia Wilde when asked about Florence Pugh: "The internet feeds itself. I don't need to contribute, I think it's significantly well-nourished."

Don't Worry Darling is making its worldwide debut at the Venice Film Festival in Italy, and that means director Olivia Wilde and her cast must face the press.

Wilde fielded a couple hardball questions during a press conference about the drama involving actors Florence Pugh and Shia LaBeouf that has captivated pop culture movie obsessives for weeks. The Booksmart filmmaker was joined by members of her cast Harry Styles, Chris Pine, and Gemma Chan when she was asked by a reporter about LaBeouf's claims.

LaBeouf had originally been cast in Don't Worry Darling, a 1950s-set thriller, but would soon depart the project. Wilde had said he left because the actor "was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions," as she expressed to Variety. LaBeouf denied he was fired and instead provided Variety with text messages and a video of Wilde referring to Pugh as "Ms. Flo" (that has since been leaked) to prove he left over lack of rehearsal time.

Alex Ritman of The Hollywood Reporter attempted to ask Wilde a question about LaBeouf at the Venice press conference, but the moderator intervened. They said Wilde had already addressed the "tabloid gossip": "It's on the internet."

"Well, I just tried to ask Olivia Wilde a question about Shia LaBeouf at the DON'T WORRY DARLING press conference, but the festival wouldn't let me," Ritman tweeted after the fact.

Another reporter had earlier asked Wilde about Pugh, who was notably absent for the conference despite her leading role in the film, though she did appear as planned on the Venice red carpet.

"The internet feeds itself," Wilde said, according to the Associated Press. "I don't need to contribute, I think it's significantly well-nourished."

She commended Pugh as "a force" and expressed her gratitude that she made it to Venice to promote the film, despite her involvement with the sequel to Dune. Timothée Chalamet, who also stars in Dune 2, arrived at Venice for a limited appearance, as well. He was there to support his movie Bones and All with his Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino.

Wilde and the cast will continue to speak with press as the promotional tour for Don't Worry Darling goes on, though it remains to be seen how they will or won't address the reports of off-camera drama moving forward. But don't worry, darling. At this point, we have a feeling butts will be in those theater seats for this come premiere time no matter what.

