Olivia Wilde's highly-publicized thriller made its global debut at the Venice Film Festival on Monday, concluding with a five-minute standing ovation. As the audience cheered and clapped, Styles made his way over to his costar Kroll, planting a kiss on his lips and pulling him into an embrace.

For the last few weeks, Don't Worry Darling has generated countless headlines, thanks to the relationship between Styles and his director Wilde, as well as rumors of a rift between Wilde and her star Florence Pugh. After the premiere ended and the standing ovation began, Wilde and Pugh reportedly kept their distance, as Styles turned to Kroll and gave him a quick smooch.

Earlier in the day, Pugh was notably absent from a press conference for Don't Worry Darling, while Wilde attended with Styles and his costars Gemma Chan and Chris Pine. When asked about the rumored tension between her and Pugh, Wilde praised the actress as "a force" and told reporters that she didn't want to add to the "endless tabloid gossip."

"The internet feeds itself," Wilde told reporters, per the Associated Press. "I don't need to contribute, I think it's significantly well-nourished."

The moderator of the press conference also shut down a reporter's attempt to ask Wilde a question about Shia LaBeouf, who was originally cast in Don't Worry Darling in Styles' role. Wilde has implied that she fired LaBeouf, saying his process didn't mesh with how she wanted to run her set. Meanwhile, the actor has contested that narrative, saying instead that he quit over a lack of rehearsal time. LaBeouf later shared text messages and video messages from Wilde, including a since-leaked video where Wilde tries to convince LaBeouf to stay on for the film, referring to Pugh as "Ms. Flo."

Nick Kroll and Harry Styles Harry Styles and Nick Kroll at the Venice Film Festival premiere of "Don't Worry Darling" | Credit: Luca Carlino/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Even amidst all the swirling headlines, at least one Don't Worry Darling cast member was drama-free on Monday: Kroll seemed to be having a blast, snapping photos on the red carpet, dancing with Pugh, and looking lovingly into Styles' eyes as they both wore matching blue suits. Now, can he get Styles to cameo on Big Mouth?

