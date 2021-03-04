Hands up! It's a first look at the Midsommar standout in Olivia Wilde's new psychological film.

First look at Florence Pugh and Harry Style's Don't Worry Darling stops you dead in your tracks

Don't worry, darling. We have your first look at Don't Worry Darling, Booksmart director Olivia Wilde's next film, starring Midsommar standout and Black Widow actress Florence Pugh opposite Fine Line singer Harry Styles.

The movie officially wrapped filming in Los Angeles after a brief hiatus for COVID-19 reasons, and now Wilde is sharing the first images from the anticipated psychological thriller.

In the role of Alice, Pugh throws her hands up in surrender in the desert, where she is surrounded by figures dressed in red. Wilde shared the image in a post on Instagram, while offering an additional behind-the-scenes shot from a separate Pugh moment on her Instagram Story.

Don't Worry Darling is set in the 1950s among an isolated, utopian community in the California desert. It's the story of a housewife who learns a dark secret about her husband. The film is based on a screenplay by Katie Silberman, who worked with Wilde on Booksmart.

Things may not look good for Pugh, but Wilde captioned the pic, "Don't worry."

Image zoom Florence Pugh spotted as Alice in Olivia Wilde's 'Don't Worry Darling.' | Credit: Olivia Wilde/Instagram