A group of 40 crew members that worked on the production of Don't Worry Darling have shut down reports of drama between director Olivia Wilde and star Florence Pugh on set of the stylish psychological thriller.

Allegations that Wilde and Miss Flo got into a "screaming match" on set, among other details recently reported by Vulture, are "complete false," according to the crew members, which include writer and producer Katie Silberman, producer Miri Yoon, costume designer Arianne Phillips, and director of photography Matthew Libatique.

"As a crew, we've avoided addressing the absurd gossip surrounding the movie we're so proud of, but feel the need to correct the anonymous 'sources' quoted in a recent article," Silberman and co. said in a joint statement issued to PEOPLE. "Any allegations about unprofessional behavior on the set of Don't Worry Darling are completely false."

Olivia Wilde; Florence Pugh 'Don't Worry Darling' crew dispute reports of 'screaming match' between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh | Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images; Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images

Wilde, "an incredible leader and director who was present with and involved in every aspect of production," the crew said, "ran this set with class and respect for everyone involved." The statement continued, "There was never a screaming match between our director and anyone, let alone a member of our cast."

"We are happy to put our names on this, as real people who worked on the film, and who have witnessed and benefitted from the collaborative and safe space Olivia creates as a director and leader," the crew members continued. "We're also thrilled that the movie is in theaters this weekend."

Florence Pugh and Harry Styles in 'Don't Worry Darling' Florence Pugh and Harry Styles in 'Don't Worry Darling' | Credit: Warner Bros.

It comes after Vulture reported about a "blowout argument" between Wilde and Pugh in January 2021, which stemmed from Pugh's alleged frustration over Wilde's "frequent, unexplained absences" from set. The director and star Harry Styles, who are in a relationship, "would just disappear," a source who spent "significant time on set" alleged to the publication.

Ahead of the film's Friday release, Wilde appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday and addressed the ongoing rumors of drama on set, calling the controversy a "soap opera." She said, "I mean, am I envious of my male colleagues in the way that they seem to be able to live their lives without as much judgment? Yeah, I think about it. I'm like, 'That must be nice to be that guy. Everybody's just, like, applauding just every move he makes.'"

Don't Worry Darling is in theaters now.

