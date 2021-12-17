How Meryl Streep became the U.S. president in Don't Look Up

Don't Look Up (2021 movie) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

In the satiric comedy Don't Look Up, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence play astronomers trying to warn the world about a comet capable of destroying humanity. "The film was directly spawned from these insane times," says writer-director Adam McKay (The Big Short). Early on, DiCaprio's Dr. Randall Mindy and Lawrence's Kate Dibiasky detail the threat in an Oval Office meeting with Meryl Streep's unimpressed President Janie Orlean and her blasé son/chief of staff, Jason (Jonah Hill). "I [had] the delusional thought that every director ever has had, which is, who am I going to cast as the president, oh, I know, perhaps the greatest film actor: Meryl Streep," says McKay. "But she [said], 'Yes.'" The production of the climate change allegory took place after the start of the pandemic but before the arrival of COVID vaccines. "This was in the middle of the pandemic," says McKay of shooting the scene. "I don't know if I've ever treasured laughter more."

DON'T LOOK UP Meryl Streep in 'Don't Look Up' | Credit: Niko Tavernise / Netflix

THE SETTING

The Oval Office was re-created by production designer Clayton Hartley at a studio in Boston, where the film was shot. "It's a good stage for the insane carnival ride that has been modern political life," says McKay of the setting. Despite Streep wearing a red suit in the scene, the director will not reveal whether her character is a Republican or Democrat in the film. "I don't think either party has much to be proud about over the last 40 years," says McKay.

DON'T LOOK UP A meeting in the White House in 'Don't Look Up' | Credit: NIKO TAVERNISE/NETFLIX

THE WARNING

Dr. Mindy's presentation about the rogue comet is full of astronomical jargon, which exasperates both Streep's president and Hill's chief of staff. To convincingly play his character, DiCaprio spoke with real-life astronomer and film consultant Amy Mainzer. "Leo, the guy doesn't half-step it, says McKay. "He had these long conversations about the real mathematics behind this. He really did get about six months of quality education on orbital dynamics."

DON'T LOOK UP 'Don't Look Up' | Credit: NIKO TAVERNISE/NETFLIX

THE (LACK OF A) DECISION

After Dr. Mindy makes it clear that there is a 99.78 percent chance of catastrophe, Streep's seemingly unconcerned commander-in-chief says that they should "call it 70 percent" and ultimately decides to "sit tight and assess" the situation, to the horror of the two scientists. "I knew she was funny, but she's really funny," says McKay of the three-time Oscar-winning legend. "It far surpassed what I imagined was going to happen."

Don't Look Up is currently screening in theaters and will premiere on Netflix Dec. 24.

