The star-studded cast of the Netflix comedy includes Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Jonah Hill, and Rob Morgan.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence team up to stop an apocalypse in first look at Adam McKay's Don't Look Up

Jonah Hill, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, and Jennifer Lawrence in 'Don't Look Up'

The first look at Adam McKay's new comedy Don't Look Up is here, with major star power.

Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio play a pair of astronomers, Kate Dibiasky and Dr. Randall Mindy, attempting to warn the world about the apocalyptic threat presented by an approaching comet in the upcoming film (out in select theaters Dec. 10 and on Netflix December 24).

"I've known Jennifer for a good while now," says writer-director McKay (Step Brothers, The Big Short), explaining how he landed his leads. "One of the first meetings she ever took in Los Angeles was with me. She is a massive fan of Step Brothers. I've been a giant fan [of hers] since she first came on the scene and she just straight up makes me laugh. So I wrote this role for her. She was the first actor in." As for DiCaprio, the filmmaker says that, "Leo was interested and then the pandemic hit. So we used lot of the time during the pandemic to just go through the script, talk about his character. He's really smart, he really knows movies, he knows movie history, he understands characters, and it was very enjoyable."

DiCaprio tells EW, "Adam has an unparalleled ability to spark conversation with humor and timely stories. I knew when I read his script that it was incredibly unique, as it struck an important chord concerning the modern world we live in. Adam has woven an incredibly timely message about society, how we communicate, our current priorities, and the climate crisis into an absurdly funny yet important movie."

The film's all-star cast also includes Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Rob Morgan, Mark Rylance, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi (aka Kid Cudi), Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis, Tomer Sisley, and Chris Evans.

"Chris Evans has a little cameo in the movie," says McKay. "He's very funny. I won't give away who he plays but he does pop up in the movie."

Finally, Streep plays U.S. President Janie Orlean while Jonah Hill portrays her son and chief-of-staff Jason.

"She's very concerned about the poll numbers, very concerned about the politics, loves her own celebrity," says McKay of Streep's commander-in-chief. "She's a hybrid of all the ridiculous leaders that we've had for the past ten, 20, 30 years."

Do look up for a first look image of Streep and Hill with Lawrence and DiCaprio and the first teaser trailer above. See more exclusive images from the film below.

DON'T LOOK UP Cate Blanchett and Tyler Perry make news with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in 'Don't Look Up' | Credit: NIKO TAVERNISE/NETFLIX

DON'T LOOK UP Scott Mescudi (a.k.a. Kid Cudi) cozies up with Ariana Grande in 'Don't Look Up' | Credit: NIKO TAVERNISE/NETFLIX

DON'T LOOK UP Meryl Streep rules the nation in 'Don't Look Up' | Credit: NIKO TAVERNISE/NETFLIX

DON'T LOOK UP A meeting in the White House in 'Don't Look Up' | Credit: NIKO TAVERNISE/NETFLIX

DON'T LOOK UP Director Adam McKay on the set of 'Don't Look Up' with Jennifer Lawrence | Credit: NIKO TAVERNISE/NETFLIX

