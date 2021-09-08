"I've known Jennifer for a good while now," says writer-director McKay (Step Brothers, The Big Short), explaining how he landed his leads. "One of the first meetings she ever took in Los Angeles was with me. She is a massive fan of Step Brothers. I've been a giant fan [of hers] since she first came on the scene and she just straight up makes me laugh. So I wrote this role for her. She was the first actor in." As for DiCaprio, the filmmaker says that, "Leo was interested and then the pandemic hit. So we used lot of the time during the pandemic to just go through the script, talk about his character. He's really smart, he really knows movies, he knows movie history, he understands characters, and it was very enjoyable."