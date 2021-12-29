Adam McKay clarified that the editing mistake spotted in his new comedy was actually intentional.

No movie is infallible when it comes to mistakes and continuity errors — but not every production mishap is on the "oops" level of a misplaced Game of Thrones Starbucks cup.

While watching the new Netflix comedy Don't Look Up, an eagle-eyed fan caught a frame where, roughly an hour and a half into the movie, the film's crew could be seen behind Jennifer Lawrence and Timothee Chalamet's characters, complete with face masks. And after E! Online called attention to the clip, posted on TikTok, the film's director Adam McKay swooped in to save the day by clarifying the mishap was actually intentional.

Don't Look Up Camera crews caught in action on 'Don't Look Up' on Netflix. | Credit: Netflix

"Good eye!" McKay tweeted, quote tweeting the article. "We left that blip of the crew in on purpose to commemorate the strange filming experience."

The star-studded satirical comedy about two astronomers attempting to warn the world about a potentially devastating comet was filmed during the height of COVID, something that its stacked cast — Lawrence, Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, and Jonah Hill — hasn't been shy about detailing when it came to talking about their filming experience. Speaking with EW in an Around the Table chat, Streep recalled how it was "really hard" to channel normal humor with the pressure of being in lockdown.

"When I would come in to shoot my stuff, [I'd] get out of the car and hadn't spoken to anybody in three weeks. [I'd] walk into the stadium in Worcester, put on the wig and the nails and the suit, and make a speech to all these people. I just lost it. I forgot how to act, I forgot what I was about. It sort of dismantles your humanity, to be isolated like that," she admitted.

Don't Look Up premiered in theaters Dec. 10 before debuting on Netflix Christmas Eve. It quickly became the most-watched film worldwide, earning four 2022 Golden Globe nominations including Best Picture (Musical or Comedy) as well as acting nods for DiCaprio and Lawrence and a directing nod for McKay.

