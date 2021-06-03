Martial arts legend Donnie Yen to throw down with Keanu Reeves in John Wick 4

John Wick: Chapter 4 Close this dialog window Streaming Options

John Wick, meet Ip Man.

Hong Kong martial arts star Donnie Yen, better known stateside for his roles in Rogue One and Disney's live-action Mulan, has joined the cast of John Wick 4, EW has confirmed. Yen will play an old friend of Keanu Reeves' super-assassin, who shares a history and many of the same enemies with Wick. (Hopefully that won't keep us from seeing Reeves and Yen go toe-to-toe in a fight scene.)

"We are very lucky to have Donnie Yen join the franchise," John Wick 4 director Chad Stahelski said in a statement. "I am looking forward to working with him in this exciting new role."

Donnie Yen, John Wick Donnie Yen is joining Keanu Reeves in 'John Wick: Chapter 4' | Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Niko Tavernise/Lionsgate

Yen has long been a superstar in Asia, known for his roles in martial arts action films including the blockbuster Ip Man franchise, in which he played the titular real-life grandmaster. He is also a skilled martial artist himself, proficient in numerous techniques including wushu, judo, and wing chun, among others.

The expanding John Wick franchise also has a spin-off TV show, The Continental, and a spin-off film centered on a female assassin, Ballerina, in the works, along with an already-greenlit fifth installment. The fourth entry, meanwhile, is currently slated for release May 27, 2022.

Deadline first reported Yen's casting.

