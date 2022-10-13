"There was this gross tendency of Trump's to be very nostalgic about a better time."

Olivia Wilde took cues from Mar-a-Lago while crafting the idyllic town of Victory for the script for her psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling.

The filmmaker has discussed some of the political undertones of the film, revealing that former President Donald Trump inspired her team while they brought the ideology touted by Victory architect Frank (Chris Pine) and Co. to the page.

"We had a bunch of Trump quotes up on our board when we were writing the script, and there was this gross tendency of Trump's to be very nostalgic about a better time," Wilde said in a new cover interview with Elle published Thursday. "What these men are referring to is a time that was horrific for anyone who wasn't a straight white cis man."

She added, "It was interesting to recognize that I had spent my entire life lusting after the iconography of this time when I would've had very few rights."

In the movie, Florence Pugh stars as Alice, a 1950s housewife who lives in the utopian community with her husband, Jack (Harry Styles). But the troubles of a fellow housewife (Kiki Layne) soon bring cracks to the façade, and Alice begins to suspect that her husband's company, spearheaded by a charismatic and mysterious Frank — who, for lack of better phrasing, wants to make America great again — is hiding dark secrets.

Wilde previously revealed that Pine's character was based on Canadian media personality and psychologist Jordan Peterson, whom she described as "this pseudo-intellectual hero to the incel community" to Maggie Gyllenhaal in a recent Interview magazine conversation. Incels, she explained to Gyllenhaal, are "basically disenfranchised, mostly white men who believe they are entitled to sex from women."

"They believe that society has now robbed them — that the idea of feminism is working against nature, and that we must be put back into the correct place," Wilde said. "This guy Jordan Peterson is someone that legitimizes certain aspects of their movement because he's a former professor, he's an author, he wears a suit, so they feel like this is a real philosophy that should be taken seriously." (Peterson had an emotional response to the comments, tearing up during an interview with Piers Morgan.)

Incels aside, Wilde concluded, "But it was a dream to work with all these evolved men on this movie who understood what we were trying to say."

