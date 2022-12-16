Donald Glover to star in Spider-Man film about villain Hypno-Hustler, written by Eddie Murphy's son
Donald Glover is swinging back into the Spiderverse — this time as one of the webslinger's lesser-known nemeses.
The Atlanta star is set to produce and star in a new film from Sony centered on the villainous Hypno-Hustler, according to Deadline, which reports that the movie is in the very early stages of development. The film's plot is under lock and key, but the outlet reports that the script will be penned by Eddie Murphy's son, Myles Murphy.
For those not entrenched in Spidey lore, Hypno-Hustler was created by Bill Mantlo and Frank Springer and first introduced to the comics in 1978. Real name Antoine Desloin, Hypno-Hustler is the lead singer of the Mercy Killers and can perform hypnosis with the help of his guitar, which he uses to commit robberies. When backed by his band, the rocker can put entire crowds under his spell. His boots also emit knockout gas, and he keeps retractable knives in the soles of his shoes for good measure.
Hypno-Hustler is among the more obscure villains in the world of Spider-Man, but sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that the character's musical qualities sparked Glover's interest. When he's not starring in hit shows like Community or films like The Lion King, Glover has made a separate career for himself as the Grammy-winning artist Childish Gambino.
Glover's connection to the Spider-Man goes back to 2010, when the actor and recording artist launched his own social media campaign to snag the title role, personally supporting the #Donald4Spiderman hashtag his fans had created to persuade Sony to cast him as Peter Parker in The Amazing Spider-Man. The role ultimately went to Andrew Garfield, but director Jon Watts found a spot for him in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Glover appeared as Aaron Davis, a Queens native involved in an arms deal with goons reporting to Michael Keaton's Vulture.
He also voiced Miles Morales in Disney XD's Ultimate Spider-Man animated series, playing the half-Black, half-Latino teenage Spider-Man who will next be seen in the upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.
Reps for Sony did not immediately return EW's request for comment.
