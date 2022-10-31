And she does not wear polyester hair, unlike some people we know, like Shawana.

Clueless is about as perfect as a movie can be; thus, in every generation, a new fandom is, like, totally born.

Donald Faison starred as Murray, Dionne's (Stacey Dash) deceptively astute boyfriend, in that cinematic masterpiece some 27 years ago — two decades before his daughter Wilder was even born. So, naturally, the proud dad looks a bit taken aback to see his 7-year-old as a perfect Dionne doppelgänger for Halloween.

CUTE! While Faison's 9-year-old son Rocco opted for an Allen Iverson costume (these kids sure love the '90s — great taste), Wilder nailed her Stacey Dash-inspired look. And attitude. Does she even know what a flip phone is?

CLUELESS Donald Faison in 1995's 'Clueless' | Credit: Everett Collection

Faison's Clueless costar Alicia Silverstone has also been having some fun playing iconic movie dress-up with her kids. To mark her TikTok debut, Silverstone recreated the classic "As if!" scene from Clueless with her son Bear. And a few weeks later, for the film's 26th anniversary, she and Bear were at it again, this time with her son as her movie father complaining about Calvin Klein's taste.

Which just goes to show, whether it's Halloween or any other day of the year, it's always appropriate to celebrate Clueless.

