General Hux's turn in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker surprised Domhnall Gleeson too

Were you shocked by the reveal in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker that baddie General Hux was actually a Resistance spy?

So was General Hux himself, Domhnall Gleeson.

In the latest episode of PeopleTV's Couch Surfing, the actor reveals that he had no idea the twist was coming, particularly because the process was so open-ended from one film in the new trilogy to the next.

"We had talked a little bit about it," Gleeson says, "but I think J.J. [Abrams, the director] was keen that whoever took over the second film have room to do what they wanted with the second film, and then when he made the decision to come back for the third film obviously the same was true."

null Credit: David James/Lucasfilm Ltd.

He adds, "I don't think Rian [Johnson, who directed Star Wars: The Last Jedi] had any preconceived notions about exactly where it needed to go. It was just leaving room for it to go somewhere interesting, which I think is what J.J. did."

As for actually filming the scene in which Hux makes the big reveal to Finn (John Boyega) and Poe (Oscar Isaac), well, in Gleeson's words, "Sometimes you just gotta go for it."

"I remember saying, 'How the hell do I say, I'm the spy?" Gleeson recalls. "And J.J.'s like, 'You just gotta own it.' So I was like, okay, let's go for it."

No word, though, on whether he used the Force. Watch the video above for more.

