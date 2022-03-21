Dolly Parton to star in Run, Rose, Run, first major big-screen role in a decade

The singer will star in and produce an adaptation of the best-selling mystery novel she wrote with James Patterson.

What Dolly Parton wants, Dolly Parton gets — and that's exactly as it should be.

The globally beloved country music star recently told EW that she was hoping to star in a film adaptation of Run, Rose, Run — the best-selling mystery novel she wrote with publishing megastar James Patterson. "I haven't been in a movie in a long time, so it's about time," she said. "This will be very special."

Now just two weeks after Run, Rose, Run hit shelves (and the New York Times' best-seller list), it's heading to the big screen, with Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine producing — and Parton in a starring role. Though the production company has yet to announce who Parton will be playing, she told EW last month that she has her sights set on Ruthanna Ryan, the "Queen of Country" music who takes Annie Lee Keyes, an aspiring singer-songwriter with a dark secret, under her wing.

Run Rose Run The book cover of 'Run, Rose, Run,' by Dolly Parton and James Patterson | Credit: Cornerstone

This will be Parton's first major big-screen role since — I'm sorry, did I read that right? — Joyful Noise in 2012. The singer, actress, and philanthropist is a regular on television and streaming, hosting awards shows and producing Dolly Parton-branded TV movies and her Netflix series, Heartstrings. When she's not working, Parton likes to spread joy with her Twitter account. Case in point:

Parton's latest album, a companion to the novel also called Run, Rose, Run, debuted at No. 2 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart.