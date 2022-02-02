The pair pour a fresh cup of ambition on the upcoming doc about the classic workplace comedy.

Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson join forces for '9 to 5' duet in new documentary

Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson have put in overtime to craft a new version of the classic song "9 to 5" for an upcoming documentary.

Still Working 9 to 5 — which chronicles the lasting impact of the 1980 Parton, Jane Fonda, and Lily Tomlin workplace comedy — will make its world premiere at SXSW's 2022 edition, where it will debut alongside the duet from Parton and Clarkson, who previously covered "9 to 5" for a 2019 promotional video tied to the launch of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The trailer for the documentary features Fonda, Parton, and Tomlin discussing their initial hesitation at making the movie, which the latter says made Hollywood "nervous" because "it was three female leads" driving a story about a band of employees seeking revenge on their sexist boss (Dabney Coleman). The film is now regarded as a modern feminist classic.

Rita Moreno, who starred in ABC's TV series adapted from the film, later appears in the trailer to stress that "the core message of 9 to 5 was: you deserve better."

Allison Janney, who starred in the Broadway adaptation, also speaks about the film's importance, adding that it suggests that women shouldn't "put up with s---" and "demand respect."

Dolly Parton; Kelly Clarkson Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson will duet on a '9 to 5' remake for an upcoming documentary about the classic movie. | Credit: Mark Seliger/ABC via Getty Images; Art Streiber/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Upon its release 42 years ago, 9 to 5 grossed over $100 million at the box office before the title track scored an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song.

Parton, Tomlin, and Fonda are also set to reunite on the upcoming final season of Grace and Frankie, the latter pair's long-running Netflix sitcom that will close out with a guest appearance from the country superstar.

Co-directed by Camille Hardman and Gary Lane, Still Working 9 to 5 will have its world premiere Sunday, March 13, as part of the SXSW lineup. Watch the new trailer for the documentary above.

