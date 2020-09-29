Dolly Parton set to star in Netflix holiday movie Christmas on the Square

Dolly Parton is feeling jolly this holiday season.

On Tuesday, Netflix announced the beloved country icon will star in the upcoming movie musical Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square, set for release on Nov. 22. Directed and choreographed by three-time Emmy and Golden Globe winner Debbie Allen, the festive flick also features Christine Baranski (The Good FIght, Mamma Mia!), Jenifer Lewis, Treat Williams, Jeanine Mason (Roswell, New Mexico), Josh Segarra, and 14(!) original songs by Parton.

Image zoom Netflix

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square tells the story of Regina Fuller (played by Baranski), a rich and nasty woman who returns to her small hometown after her father’s death to evict everyone and sell the land to a mall developer — right before Christmas. Of course the holiday spirit intervenes and after listening to stories of the local townsfolk, reconnecting with an old love, and accepting the guidance of an actual angel (Parton, naturally), Regina starts to have a change of heart. We love a redemption story during the holidays!

Parton also released the song “Christmas on the Square” from her forthcoming album, A Holly Dolly Christmas on Tuesday. The record is her first holiday album release in 30 years. The crooner brings the Christmas cheer —and all the singing and dancing that goes along with it— to Netflix in November.