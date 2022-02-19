Dog co-director Reid Carolin reveals the real-life happy endings for his canine stars

Reid Carolin and his co-director Channing Tatum chose a ruff road for their first time behind the camera: Dog (in theaters now) stars Tatum as Briggs, an Army Ranger tasked with driving an unruly Belgian Malinois named Lulu to the funeral of her handler, a fellow soldier. Despite the emotional material, "It was so fun coming to set every day," says Carolin. "When the dogs showed up, it would put a smile on everybody's face." Here, he reflects on working with pup actors Britta, Lana, and Zuza to bring Lulu to life on screen.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Let's start with the logistics. How did you find these dogs and "cast" them for the film?

REID CAROLIN: We had three dogs, and our trainers bought them all in Amsterdam when they were about one-and-a-half years old, brought them over to the States, and trained them. All of them had different personalities and natural energetic dispositions, and we learned really quick what their skills were and what their roles would be in the movie.

These breeders basically breed tons of these dogs, and mostly they go to law enforcement or the military or whatever, and sometimes others just [fail] out [of those programs] — so we bought those dogs that had uncertain futures: Lana, Britta and Zuza. And Britta is sort of our hero dog. She does most of the dog acting in the movie, and she's in the majority of the film. Lana was just much more docile. And so you'll see her in the shots where Channing is carrying a dog on his shoulders or where she's just laying on the ground chill. So we used her for that stuff because this is a really high-energy breed, so sitting still is not a very easy thing to do. And then Zuza is when things get crazy — anytime you see anything going a little nuts, that's Zuza.

Reid Carolin and Lulu the Belgian Malinois Reid Carolin and one of the Belgian Malinois dogs who play Lulu in 'Dog' | Credit: Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/MGM

Where are these movie star dogs now?

It's awesome. It's really a cool story. All of them were adopted by their handlers, which was not a given at the very beginning. They all work with animals all the time, so they have tons of animals around. I think the last thing anybody wants to do is bring another high-energy animal into their lives that they have to really, really spend a lot of time and care with, but all of them fell in love with their handlers and vice versa. And so it ended up being a great situation.

Lana, I believe, lives in Charleston on the water. Britta lives with her handler in a small town in Montana called Hamilton. And Hamilton is a town where I set the movie originally because I had some friends that lived there and I wrote the movie [loosely inspired] by a guy who I know that lives there. And then we buy Britta, we start training her to be in the movie, and her trainer comes down and he just so happens to live in Hamilton, Mont. Then they kind of fall in love and now she's living in the town where the movie was originally written to be set — it's just kind of kismet. Really pretty cool. And then Zuza lives in LA.

Be honest. Who messed up the most takes, the dogs or the actors?

Oh, God, what a good question. Should I be honest? [Laughs] Probably Channing. The dogs are so well trained. The thing is, with dogs, you learn to expect the unexpected. Everybody goes in with the assumption that there's a plan, but [the dogs] might go off the plan, and I'm not gonna call cut if they do so. So, I'll go with the actors. Or me.

Do you have a favorite memory of the dogs misbehaving?

One that comes to mind is in Channing's most dramatic scene when his character is having a seizure on the floor of a motel. That was a really tense day on set, which honestly built off of Channing's relationship with his own dog, Lulu [who died in 2018]. The plan was, after he's done going through the seizure, Britta was to go over to him and lie down and curl up with him and sort of put her head on his neck. So Channing does his thing, and then the trainer signals to Britta. She goes to Chan, and she just stands over him, barks, and smiles. Nobody knows whether to laugh or stop because it's like this mixture of intensity and comedy, and the dog was the only one not clued into the emotions going on in the scene. We all had a good laugh about it. I'm sure those outtakes will surface at some point.

What are some of the challenges of shooting with a dog who is actually supposed to be misbehaved and unruly?

You just have to expect that nothing is going to go the way that you planned it, and that everything is going to be just a little aggressive. Anytime you plan for something that involves the dog being chill, or delivering a specific look, that's pretty much not going to go as planned. But when you say, "Hey, Chan, what if you hold this water bottle and she grabs it out of your hand, or what if she eats these seats," that happens instantly — you don't have to rehearse it, you don't have to train the dog, she's just gonna do that naturally. So that was the funny part: any of the super-aggressive stuff like the scene where she grabs the water bottle out of Chan's hand before he drinks it, that was something we had maybe less than an hour of light left in this forest to shoot. And I was like, "Could we try this?" And everybody's like, "Well, that'll never work. We'll waste too much time training the dogs. They're not trained for it." But the trainers were like, "Nah, I think she'll do that." And first take, you know, it's perfect. But the acting stuff you have to be more patient with.

Channing Tatum Channing Tatum in 'Dog' | Credit: Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/MGM

We've talked about the challenges of working with dogs, but what was the best part about it?

Everybody, I think, would say they were just astonished at the things that these dogs learn to do with their trainers. That was just a joy to witness and to see. I don't think we even scratched the surface. Britta also just shot on one of the John Wick movies, so you'll see her in action, doing some stunts that we would have never been able to do in our movie, but they can do so many things. Other than that, I think the joy of working with them is that they force you to be really present, as a filmmaker. You have to realize that they're always going to do what they want to do, and you have to roll with it. Most of the time, they want to do things that are going to make the scene better, so if you listen to them they might not do what you're thinking, but they kind of know what to do and they made the movie a lot better than I would have if I'd been controlling them. That was the fun part — learning from them.