Doctor Strange faces a familiar voice in the new Multiverse of Madness trailer

Marvel is bringing a little madness to the Super Bowl. The new trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness dropped early during Sunday's Super Bowl game, revealing a trippy new look at the next adventures of Benedict Cumberbatch's bearded sorcerer — plus the potential return of one very familiar hero.

Original Spider-Man director Sam Raimi returns to the world of superheroes with Multiverse of Madness, but if this trailer is any indication, the new Doctor Strange movie seems to have more in common with Raimi's iconic horror films. The trailer finds Stephen Strange (Cumberbatch) reckoning with the fallout from Spider-Man: No Way Home, in which he meddled with the fabric of reality. As the new Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong) warns him, "You cannot control everything, Strange. You opened a doorway between universes, and we don't know who or what will walk through it."

Which brings us to that familiar voice: we see Strange's former ally Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) holding him responsible for his meddling, and at one point, Strange is handcuffed and walked into a large, menacing chamber. We hear a voice say, "We should tell him the truth," and although we never get a glimpse of the speaker's face, that voice sure sounds a lot like living legend Sir Patrick Stewart, famous for playing Charles Xavier in the X-Men movies.

So, is that really Stewart? And if so, is he playing the mutant professor we know and love, or is he someone new? This isn't the first time the X-Men movies have bled over into the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe: Ever since Disney acquired original X-Men distributor Fox, fans have wondered whether mutants might eventually pop up in the MCU. Speculation ramped up even further when Quicksilver actor Evan Peters made a goofy appearance in last year's WandaVision (allthough he was eventually revealed not to be playing Pietro Maximoff but out-of-work actor Ralph Bohner).

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange | Credit: Marvel Entertainment

The potential return of Stewart's Professor X could be far more significant: After previous Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield returned for No Way Home, the revival of Professor X doesn't seem all that far-fetched. And if Stewart's Professor X is back, who knows what other familiar mutants might have made their way into this universe?

Speaking of WandaVision, the trailer also teases the return of Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch, who seems to still be reeling after what went down in Westview, New Jersey. We also see the return of Rachel McAdams as Dr. Christine Palmer, as well as newcomer Xochitl Gomez as beloved comic book hero America Chavez.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will hit theaters May 6. Watch the full trailer above.

