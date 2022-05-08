The Marvel movie is the No. 1 movie at the domestic (and global) box office, toppling The Batman as the biggest opening of 2022 so far.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness cast a spell over moviegoers this weekend and summoned a mystical $185 million debut at the domestic box office, becoming the second-largest opening during the pandemic.

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness Rachel McAdams, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Xochitl Gomez in 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' | Credit: Marvel Studios

EW's Leah Greenblatt calls it the "loopiest, bloodiest Marvel movie yet" in her B review. "In a movie that already contains multitudes, finding a throughline can feel like reaching for a rope swing in the dark; characters are grounded in urgent emotional intimacy one moment, and throwing bolts of CG lightning at demon-octopi the next," Greenblatt writes. "In many ways, Strange is a mess, and probably 20 minutes too long at two hours (which in Marvel math, is still practically a haiku). It's rarely boring though, down to the last obligatory post-credit scene — whether or not there's method in the Madness."

Meanwhile, The Bad Guys is No. 2 at the domestic box office. It grossed an additional $9.7 million by Sunday, bringing its North American total to $57 million. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 follows in third place with an additional $6.2 million, bringing its total to $169 million. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is No. 4 with an additional $3.9 million and $86 million overall. And because the multiverse is so hot right now, Everything Everywhere All at Once rounds out the top five; the interdimensional epic earned an additional $3.3 million this weekend, bringing its total to an impressive $41.5 million.

