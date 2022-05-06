Let's break down those Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness end-credits scenes

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Every Marvel movie needs a crazy cameo, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has plenty to go around. The Sam Raimi-directed sequel boasts a whole pantheon of heroes, both familiar and new, and it primarily focuses on Benedict Cumberbatch's sorcerer as he teams up with interdimensional newbie America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) to face off against the all-powerful Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen).

As Strange and America zip through a seemingly endless list of universes, they cross paths with several notable faces, both heroic and otherwise. But Multiverse of Madness saves one of its wildest cameos for the very end.

The film has two end-credits scenes, both featuring starry names. The first, which comes about halfway through the credits, has a bigger impact on the rest of the multiverse. The scene follows Strange as he steps out onto the streets of New York. There, he comes face to face with a surprising figure: Charlize Theron, wearing a delightfully purple superhero suit.

Per the credits, Theron is playing a comics figure named Clea, and as she walks up to Strange, she tells him: "You caused an incursion, and we're going to fix it." He doesn't seem to know her, but she knows him, and together, they step through a portal, heading off toward another adventure.

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness Xochitl Gomez's America Chavez, Benedict Wong's Wong, and Benedict Cumberbatch's Stephen Strange unite in 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.' | Credit: Marvel Studios

Earlier in the film, both Stephen and the audience are introduced to the concept of an incursion — Marvel's term for when meddling with space and time causes two universes to crash into each other and collapse. In another universe, an alternate version of Dr. Strange causes an incursion while trying to defeat Thanos; as punishment, his allies in the Illuminati sentenced him to death. It remains to be seen exactly which universe(s) Clea is referencing, but whatever the consequences are, it can't be good.

As for Clea herself, she isn't exactly a marquee Marvel name. Created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, she made her comics debut in 1964, and she's a powerful magic user from the Dark Dimension. Like Strange, she takes on the title of Sorcerer Supreme, and she also happens to be the niece of Dormammu (the big bad of the first Doctor Strange movie, the one that Stephen came to bargain with). In the comics, she's a powerful ally to Stephen, and eventually, the two fall in love.

No word yet on how Clea and Stephen might get along in the MCU, but Theron's casting is big news. The Oscar-winning actress is no stranger to big, bombastic franchises like Mad Max: Fury Road and The Fate of the Furious, but her appearance marks a star-powered addition to the MCU. We'll have to wait and see exactly when and where Theron might pop up again, but the Multiverse of Madness end credits promise that "Doctor Strange will return," so we might be seeing her sooner rather than later.

The second end-credits scene has lower stakes, but it's still delightful. You can't have a Raimi movie without a Bruce Campbell cameo, and Campbell delivers, popping up earlier in Multiverse of a Madness as an alternate-universe pizza vendor named Pizza Poppa. (In his universe, pizza doesn't come in triangles but in bite-sized-ball form, which, sure.) After a confrontation, Strange lays a temporary curse on Campbell's character, causing him to frantically punch himself in the head. (Bruce Campbell: Always fighting against his own hand!) In the end-credits scene, however, the curse finally wears off, and a relieved Campbell turns to the camera and tells the audience to go home, Ferris Bueller-style.

Campbell and Raimi have a long history together, going all the way back to the Evil Dead franchise, and the actor appeared in all three of Raimi's Spider-Man films. If Raimi comes back for another Marvel movie — which he's previously said he's open to considering — there's a good chance that Campbell might be making yet another cameo sometime soon.

