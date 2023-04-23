Disneyland stopped the show as an employee attempted to extinguish the flames.

Disneyland put on a fireworks show of a different kind this weekend.

The Maleficent dragon — which shoots fire out of its mouth during the climax of the park's popular Fantasmic performance — burst into flames mid-show, according to various reports from guests at the California resort Saturday night.

In a viral TikTok video shared overnight (below), the Sleeping Beauty dragon can be seen engulfed in fire while an announcement plays over the park's loudspeaker system.

"This performance of Fantasmic cannot continue. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, and hope you enjoy the rest of your evening here at Disneyland," the announcer says in the clip. "Once again, this performance cannot continue due to unforeseen circumstances. Thank you."

The video shows a park employee approaching the stage shortly after the announcement, using what appears to be a fire extinguisher to contain the fire, though the worker quickly leaves when parts of the 45-foot-tall structure explode.

"The dragon's head started to glow, and I see fire and kind of smoke coming out," Disneyland guest Elaine Gilmer told local news, describing the accident. "I was like, 'Oh... they added some new stuff because that didn't happen like that before.'"

Fantasmic!, a “must-see” show at Disneyland Park for nearly 30 years, returns on May 28, 2022. Disney’s longest-running nighttime spectacular is an emotional extravaganza of colorful Disney animated film images, choreographed to an exciting musical score. The waters of the Rivers of America come alive as Mickey Mouse’s power of imagination enables him to create fantastic events and images as seen in beloved Disney classic films like “Fantasia,” “The Jungle Book,” “The Little Mermaid” and more. Guests can visit Disneyland.com and the Disneyland app for the latest details. (Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort) The Maleficent dragon at Disneyland's Fantasmic show | Credit: Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort

Representatives for Disney and the Anaheim Fire & Rescue department did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment, though Los Angeles' ABC affiliate reported that the park's Frontierland area — which borders Rivers of America, where Fantasmic takes place — was evacuated during the fire.

Fantasmic first launched at Disneyland in 1992 as a nighttime spectacular event featuring story elements from the beloved animated film Fantasia, particularly the Sorcerer's Apprentice scene starring Mickey Mouse. It uses water, fire, and digital projection effects while also incorporating live actors and scenes from popular Disney movies.

Saturday's incident recalls a similar mishap at Florida's Disney World resort in 2018, when another iteration of the Maleficent dragon caught fire during a parade at Magic Kingdom.

Watch Maleficent catch fire at Disneyland in the TikTok video above.

