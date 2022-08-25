Epcot's walk-through attraction charts the natural cycle of water from the ocean to the skies with help from the beloved film character.

Moana comes to life in first-look photos from Disney World's new water attraction

The tides of Disney creativity are bringing the world of Moana to life at Disney World's Epcot theme park. The House of Mouse just unveiled a new, intimate preview of what guests can expect when the Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana walk-through attraction debuts in the near future.

Disney Imagineering's official first look at the new area (below) highlights park personnel crafting various facades adapted from locales seen in the 2016 movie, including a replication of the titular character's face on a rocky cliff.

Moana Epcot Attraction Disney Imagineers work on Journey of Water, Inspired by 'Moana' at Epcot. | Credit: Disney Parks; Disney

Imagineers — the minds behind global Disney attractions — partnered with cultural advisors and artists from Walt Disney Animation Studios to accurately replicate the beauty of the natural cycle of water for the attraction, which will allow guests to engage with water as it moves from the sky, to the ocean, and back again.

"We were also inspired by Moana's fierce determination to protect her environment — her bond with water is unique, and we are excited for guests to learn about the importance of water and experience its playful personality just as she did," wrote lead concept designer Reid Ekman in a post on the Disney Parks Blog. "Fans of Walt Disney Animation Studios' Moana will be delighted to see familiar shapes and characters carved into the rocks and waterways throughout Journey of Water. A great example of this is Moana herself, who will be positioned proudly — celebrating water's arrival to our ocean."

Moana Epcot Attraction Journey of Water, Inspired by 'Moana' under construction at Epcot. | Credit: Disney Parks

He also highlighted the entrance to the attraction, which features recreations of mountain-like geography as seen in Moana as well as the film's iconic spiral insignia.

Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana is currently under construction as part of a massive overhaul of Epcot that has also included the recent openings of a Ratatouille-themed ride and the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind roller coaster.

Moana Epcot Attraction Journey of Water, Inspired by 'Moana' concept art at Epcot. | Credit: Disney Parks

Disney is also working on bringing a Princess and the Frog–themed overhaul to its Splash Mountain attractions at both Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California.

The Moana film, which received two Oscar nominations, chronicled the story of a young girl (Auli'i Cravalho) battling a demigod's curse when it reaches her island home in ancient Polynesia.

See new renderings of Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana in the images above.

