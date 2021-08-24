Disney World's new Ratatouille ride will drop your jaw: See a stunning POV video

Shrink down to the size of a rat on Epcot's new Remy's Ratatouille Adventure ride.

Ratatouille type Movie genre Animated

Family

Epcot is serving a fantastical feast of theme park excellence with a preview of its long-awaited Remy's Ratatouille Adventure attraction, and early riders have already captured stunning video teasing the jaw-dropping journey.

The unofficial POV video (below) offers an overview of the park's newest themed area: an extension of the France pavilion at the World Showcase modeled after a chic Parisian street that houses locales inspired by the beloved Pixar film Ratatouille.

Visitors enter the ride building through a rooftop scene illuminated by a giant sign for Gusteau's restaurant, where most of the 2006 movie's action takes place. From there, guests board vehicles shaped like mice, and travel through the eatery's kitchen while Remy and his rodent pals attempt to snag food for a meal of their own.

Filled with scenes featuring large-scale models of everyday items to make riders feel as if they've shrunk down to the size of a rat, Remy's Ratatouille Adventure marks the second time the Disney-Pixar film has found new life as a theme park ride. The first version of the attraction opened in 2014 as Ratatouille: Remy's Totally Crazy Adventure at the Walt Disney Studios park in France.

The Disney World iteration's new area further boasts a new restaurant, La Crêperie de Paris, with sweet crepes, gluten-friendly buckwheat galettes, and French hard cider on the menu.

Other additions scheduled to open in the future as part of Epcot's overhaul include an outdoor area themed to Moana, a Soul-inspired jazz exhibit at the World Showcase's American pavilion, as well as a Guardians of the Galaxy roller coaster currently under construction in the former Ellen's Energy Adventure show building.

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure Epcot sets 'Remy's Ratatouille Adventure' opening date at Disney World. | Credit: Walt Disney Co./courtesy Everett Collection; Matt Stroshane/Walt Disney World Resort

The plans come as part of Disney's ongoing efforts to enhance park experiences around the world, including a recently completed revamp of the classic Jungle Cruise boat ride at Disneyland that removed negative depictions of native peoples, as well as a planned conversion of Splash Mountain to a Princess and the Frog-themed adventure at both Disneyland and Disney World.

Remy's Ratatouille Adventure officially opens to the public on Oct. 1, and is currently in cast-only previews. Watch an early POV video of the new ride above.

Subscribe to EW's BINGE podcast for full recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race, including our new season diving into all five All Stars seasons, featuring exclusive interviews with Jujubee, Alexis Mateo, Shea Couleé, Alaska, Detox, BenDeLaCreme, Kennedy Davenport, and more. And be sure to catch up on our BINGE recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race seasons 1-13 with Symone, Jaida Essence Hall, Trixie Mattel, Katya, Peppermint, Bianca Del Rio, Bob the Drag Queen, Sasha Velour, and more!

Related content: