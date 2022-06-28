EW exclusively reveals a first look at the new Avengers: Quantum Encounter and Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge dining experiences themed to Marvel and Star Wars.

See first photos of Ant-Man, the Wasp, and Star Wars experiences aboard Disney Wish cruise

The worlds of Marvel and Star Wars are new ports of call aboard the Disney Wish cruise ship, and EW has an exclusive sneak peek at the new dining experiences featuring Ant-Man, the Wasp, and locales inspired by George Lucas' iconic franchise.

Set to debut this summer as part of the Worlds of Marvel attraction aboard the ocean liner, Avengers: Quantum Encounter sees guests playing "an interactive role in an action-packed Avengers mission that unfolds around them" involving Ant-Man (played by Paul Rudd in the films) and the Wasp (portrayed by Evangeline Lilly). Together, they embark on a public speaking engagement on behalf of the Avengers, which includes a special presentation of powerful hero technologies like Captain America's shield, Iron Man's Arc Reactor, and Ant-Man's Pym Particles. Screens surrounding guests will also showcase scenes from the beloved movies.

Disney Wish Disney Cruise Line Disney Wish cruise ship adding Marvel and Star Wars themed experiences. | Credit: Amy Smith/Disney

The event culminates in a hands-on demonstration of Pym Tech — the Quantum Core — which has the ability to shrink and grow its targets. Through several misfires and "hilarious Ant-Man-style hijinks," per an official synopsis, an unexpected villain shows up to steal the technology, leaving Ant-Man and the Wasp to fend them off with help from Captain America, Captain Marvel, and the diners around them.

Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge marks the first Disney dining experience themed to Star Wars on any of the company's cruise ships. Billed as a "space-jumping tour" of the galaxy, the immersive section features a high-end bar styled as an intergalactic yacht, complete with metallic detailing that recalls Dryden Vos' ship in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Adults can sip on Star Wars-inspired drinks as the ship explores the galaxy from different eras, including the Republic, Empire, and First Order, with hyperspace jumps flashing on screens behind the cast members.

Famous ships from Batuu, Tatooine, Mustafar, and Coruscant will also pass by the "window" behind the bar, which also features surround-sound audio and a holo-tube that projects models of nearby vessels.

Disney Wish Disney Cruise Line Disney Wish cruise ship adding Marvel and Star Wars themed experiences. | Credit: Amy Smith/Disney

Disney Wish sets sail for its maiden voyage on July 14, introducing three- and four-night adventures to the Bahamas as well as Castaway Cay — Disney's private island — beginning in Port Canaveral, Fla.

The Disney Wish christening airs live at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT on @DisneyParks social channels. See EW's exclusive first-look photos at Avengers: Quantum Encounter and Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge above.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.