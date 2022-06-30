Disney offering $5,000 Star Wars cocktail on new cruise ship

The Kaiburr Crystal drink comes in a droid-inspired container with smoke and lighting effects.

Your bank account will be in a galaxy far, far away after indulging in Disney's new cocktail.

EW has confirmed with a representative for the company that the new Disney Wish cruise ship is offering a $5,000 drink inspired by George Lucas' Star Wars franchise that will be available in the new Hyperspace Lounge-themed dining experience aboard the ocean liner — the first-ever Star Wars-centric themed section on a Disney vessel.

Disney Wish Disney Cruise Line Disney Wish cruise ship adding Marvel and 'Star Wars' themed experiences | Credit: Amy Smith/Disney

Attractions Magazine was first to report news of the concoction — the ingredients for which we were not able to confirm at press time.

A social media video from an attendee who previewed the Disney Wish shows the drink being served in a droid-inspired container that seemingly includes smoke, lighting, and sound effects.

The novelty Kaiburr Crystal is one of several options for cruisers to purchase on the ship, with other cocktails and drinks coming in at a much, much lower price point.

EW exclusively revealed Tuesday a first-look photo of the completed Hyperspace Lounge, which is billed as a "space-jumping tour" of the galaxy with an immersive section featuring high-end bar styled as an intergalactic yacht with metallic detailing in the vein of Dryden Vos' ship in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Though it is a family attraction during the day, it is adults-only at night. Throughout their stay, guests will witness the ship exploring the galaxy, including the Republic, Empire, and First Order, with hyperspace jumps flashing on screens behind the cast members.

Famous ships from Batuu, Tatooine, Mustafar, and Coruscant will also bypass the "window" behind the bar with accompanying surround-sound audio and a holo-tube that projects models of nearby craft.

Disney Wish Disney Cruise Line Disney Wish cruise ship adding Marvel and Star Wars themed experiences. | Credit: Amy Smith/Disney

The Disney Wish will also set sail on July 14 with its Marvel-themed Avengers: Quantum Encounter dining experience in tow, incorporating Paul Rudd's Ant-Man and Evangeline Lilly's The Wasp as they embark on an interactive quest at sea that also involves Captain America, Captain Marvel, and an unnamed villain from the Marvel universe.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: