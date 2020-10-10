Disney is developing a live-action movie based on its Space Mountain ride

While it's not quite a cinematic universe, Disney is building on its up-and-down history of movies based on its iconic theme park rides.

EW has confirmed that the studio is developing a live-action film inspired by the interstellar-themed roller coaster Space Mountain, with the screenplay being written by Joby Harold (Awake). Plot details have yet to emerge, but the film is said to be a family adventure.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.

In addition to penning the script, Harold will be producing with his wife, Tory Tunnell, under their Safehouse Pictures production banner, as well as Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback, who previously worked on Disney's live-action Aladdin.

Harold has already been hard at work on another Mouse House project, the long-awaited Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Wars series for Disney+, on which he's serving as a writer and executive producer.

Disney has had mixed results creating films based on theme park attractions, which include the mega-popular Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and the less successful Tomorrowland and The Haunted Mansion. This year was supposed to kick off a resurgence of the subgenre with Jungle Cruise, but concerns over the coronavirus pandemic forced the studio to move the film's release date to summer 2021.