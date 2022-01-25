Disney responds to Peter Dinklage's Snow White criticism: 'We are taking a different approach'

The studio says it wants to "avoid reinforcing stereotypes" and has been "consulting with members of the dwarfism community."

Disney has responded to Peter Dinklage's pointed criticism of the studio's forthcoming live-action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, pledging that it's taking "a different approach" to the potentially problematic material.

"To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community," a Disney spokesperson said in a statement provided to EW on Tuesday. "We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period."

Dinklage addressed the new Snow White film during a recent appearance on Marc Maron's WTF podcast, blasting the studio for leaning on a "f---ing backwards story" about dwarfs.

"Literally no offense to anyone, but I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White, but you're still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," the Game of Thrones and Cyrano star said. "Take a step back and look at what you're doing there. It makes no sense to me."

Peter Dinklage, SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS Peter Dinklage; 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' | Credit: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images; Everett Collection

He continued: "You're progressive in one way, but then you're still making that f---ing backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together, what the f--- are you doing, man? Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soap box? I guess I'm not loud enough. I don't know which studio that is, but they were so proud of it."

Directed by Marc Webb, the new Snow White will star West Side Story's Rachel Zegler as the titular princess and feature original music from songwriting duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman).

In his WTF interview, Dinklage said he would support a new version of Snow White if it was done in the right way. "If you tell the story of Snow White with the most f---ed up, cool, or progressive spin on it? Let's do it," he said. "All in."

With reporting from Lauren Huff.

