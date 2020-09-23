Black Widow and West Side Story move to 2021 in latest Disney reshuffle

King's Man, Death on the Nile, and more get new release dates.

Well, it happened. After the experiment of studios releasing movies like Tenet and The New Mutants in theaters during the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, Disney has officially moved some of its bigger releases, including Black Widow and West Side Story, to 2021.

The Scarlett Johansson-fronted Marvel movie is now set for theaters on May 7, 2021, and West Side Story has been shifted a year to Dec. 10, 2021. This now makes for a rare year without any big Marvel Studios movie release, though Disney+ still has its WandaVision series on the schedule for this year.

Black Widow

Other shifts include Death on the Nile moving to Dec. 18 of this year; The Empty Man moving up from Dec. 4 to Oct. 23; Eternals moving to Nov. 5, 2021; Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings moving to July 9, 2021; Deep Water moving to Aug. 13, 2021; and The King's Man moving up a couple of weeks to Feb. 12, 2021.

Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani responded to the new shift in schedule on Twitter: "Eternals delayed to Nov 5, 2021. Marvel made the right & responsible decision. There’s a pandemic. Nothing is more important than health & lives. I can’t tell ppl to go to a movie theater until I feel safe going to one. Take care of yourselves. I promise it’ll be worth the wait!"

Removed from the schedule entirely are an untitled Disney event film previously set for July 9, 2021 and an untitled 20th Century movie once dated for Aug. 13, 2021.

Pixar's Soul is still on the schedule for release this Nov. 20, though reports suggest the film could potentially move to Disney+. As of now, the film remains on the theatrical schedule.

Meanwhile, Wonder Woman 1984, a big 2020 superhero movie for Warner Bros., is also still scheduled for theaters this Christmas Day.

