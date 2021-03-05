Disney princess actors welcome Kelly Marie Tran into the fold: 'There's another princess warrior in the mix'

Kelly Marie Tran received a warm virtual welcome into the Disney princess family during the remote red carpet event for Raya and the Last Dragon.

Anika Noni Rose (the voice of Tiana), Paige O'Hara (Belle), Ming-Na Wen (Mulan), and Jodi Benson (Ariel) recorded messages for Tran that were revealed during the event for the film's premiere on Thursday.

"I am so happy and excited that there is another princess warrior in the mix," Wen said.

"The year you were born was the year I started recording Beauty and the Beast," O'Hara recalled. "So, I want you to prepare yourself for a very, very long but a very, very happy ride filled with wonderful experiences and thousands of children dressing up to look just like you."

Watch around the 3:30 mark in the video below.

Other stars from the Disney Animation space who joined them in the welcome were Ginnifer Goodwin (Judy Hopps in Zootopia) and Jonathan Groff (Kristoff in Frozen). Tran seemed incredibly thrilled to see Groff, one of her favorites.

"Sven and I just wanted to say happy premiere," Groff said, before slipping into his Sven voice with a Sven plushie. "Happy premiere, Kelly!"

Tran stars as Raya in Raya and the Last Dragon. Ancient monsters called Druun have returned to her fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons once lived together peacefully. With dragons nearly eradicated after sacrificing themselves to save humanity hundreds of years ago, lone warrior Raya goes in search of the last dragon, Sisu (Awkwafina).

Directed by Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada, with co-directors Paul Briggs and John Ripa, Raya and the Last Dragon is available to watch on Disney+ as a Premiere Access title.