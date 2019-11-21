The evolution of Disney Princesses, from Snow White to Frozen 2

After a 30 year hiatus, The Little Mermaid splashed onto the scene with an extremely different kind of Disney Princess. Unlike the gentle, delicate women that came before, Ariel (voiced by Jodi Benson) is rebellious, curious, confident, and goes after what she wants in life. She breaks the rules and seeks adventure. She doesn’t wait around for a man to save her — she saves her prince. Twice! And don’t try to argue that Ariel gives up her voice to get the guy. She actually chooses to give up her voice to become a human, fulfilling a lifelong dream of living up above the confines of the sea. A romance with a hot, dog-loving prince was just a fun bonus. She’s the first Disney Princess to own her agency, signaling an important shift for the company’s values.

RELATED: All the women who have played Ariel