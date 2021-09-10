Disney+ has all the feel-good movies you need to get into the Halloween spirit — here's what to watch
Halloween is next month, which means soon, front porches will be decked out with jack-o'-lanterns, friend groups will start coordinating costumes, and movie lovers will start to stream their favorite spooky movies. Some people can handle the spine-tingling and heart-racing moments of classic horror movies like Friday the 13th and Nightmare on Elm Street, while others prefer to celebrate the holiday with less fright. For those who love Halloween, but don't like horror, now's a great time to sign up for a Disney+ subscription. Disney+ has a library packed with feel-good Halloween movies that are more playful than scary, but still have entertaining plots. Check out some of the best Halloween movies Disney+ has to offer below, including the all-new Muppets Halloween special premiering in October.
Halloweentown
One might be so daring as to say the Halloweentown series was one of the most defining moments in cinema for '90s children. All four parts of the franchise are available on Disney+ — Halloweentown, Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge, Halloweentown High, and Return to Halloweentown. That means it's the perfect pick for a movie marathon, and you can fully follow Marnie and her siblings as they discover they come from a line of witches, travel to the creature-filled land of Halloweentown, learn to master their powers, and conquer villains — all with the help of their lovable grandma, Aggie Cromwell, portrayed by the renowned Debbie Reynolds.
The Haunted Mansion
The Haunted Mansion is based on Disney's iconic theme park ride of the same name, and it follows a family who gets trapped in a haunted mansion on their way to vacation. Now is a better time than ever to watch the 2003 movie — and not just because it's almost Halloween. Another movie inspired by a Disney Haunted Mansion ride, titled Haunted Mansion, will start filming this year, and the movie's cast is set to include Owen Wilson and Tiffany Haddish.
The Nightmare Before Christmas
A great watch during both the Halloween and Christmas seasons, Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas is a holiday classic. Jack Skellington is the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town, but one day, he finds his way into Christmas Town. He falls in love with the new traditions and joy he finds in Christmas Town, so much so that he decides he wants to become Santa. Unsurprisingly, the Pumpkin King makes many missteps in his attempts to contribute to an unfamiliar holiday. From its dynamic characters to it's entertaining music, including the iconic "What's This" song, this 1993 fantasy film remains a must-watch.
Twitches
Based on the book series of the same name, Twitches is about twins who were separated at birth, but cross paths again on their birthday, which just so happens to be Halloween. But there's a twist to what may seem like an otherwise clichė plot — the sisters, portrayed by Tia and Tamera Mowry, are witches with magical powers. The sequel to the movie, Twitches Too, is also available on Disney+.
Hocus Pocus
Max doesn't believe in magic, dubbing the entire concept "hocus pocus," hence the title of the beloved movie, Hocus Pocus. But one day, he accidentally awakens three evil sister witches, collectively known as the Sanderson Sisters. He teams up with Allison (his crush), Dani (his sister), and Thackery Binx (a talking cat) to stop the Sanderson Sisters from siphoning the youth of the town's children.
Lonesome Ghosts
Lonesome Ghost is a 1937 Mickey Mouse animation. Running only nine minutes long, it's technically not a movie. Nevertheless, it's a must-watch for anyone who appreciates the art of old-school animation. In the short, Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy work as ghost exterminators who are pranked and teased by four playful ghosts.
Frankenweenie
Tim Burton is well known for his movies with gaunt-looking characters and gothic settings, so it's no surprise that another one of his films has found its way onto this list. The main character in Frankenweenie is a young Victor Frankenstein, who loves science and his dog, Sparky. After tragedy strikes and Sparky passes away, Frankenstein uses science to bring him back to life. But trouble ensues when another student at his school starts to replicate Victor's experiment. Balancing a dark theme with humor and the inevitable fun that comes with animation, the movie is just spooky and supernatural enough without being terrifying.
Spooky Buddies (Sept. 24)
Part of the Air Buddies franchise, Spooky Buddies follows five talking golden retrievers as they visit a haunted mansion along with their owners. When Warwick the Warlock and his Halloween Hound are summoned, the Buddies must work together to stop the duo's villainy. Comical and adorable, but with a ghostly element and supernatural enemy, the movie makes for a light-hearted way to celebrate Halloween. The Spooky Buddies movie won't be available on Disney+ until September 24th, but that's still plenty of time before the holiday.
Muppets Haunted Mansion (Oct. 8)
The Muppets are getting their first Halloween special this year, premiering Oct. 8, exclusively on Disney+. The movie takes inspiration from Disney's various Haunted Mansion theme park rides, and follows the escapades of Gonzo as he ventures to spend a night in a haunted mansion. By featuring other Muppet faves, like Kermit and Miss Piggy, and incorporating new original songs, the special will be a refreshing way to get into the Halloween spirit.
