Disney+ has all the feel-good movies you need to get into the Halloween spirit — here's what to watch

Halloween is next month, which means soon, front porches will be decked out with jack-o'-lanterns, friend groups will start coordinating costumes, and movie lovers will start to stream their favorite spooky movies. Some people can handle the spine-tingling and heart-racing moments of classic horror movies like Friday the 13th and Nightmare on Elm Street, while others prefer to celebrate the holiday with less fright. For those who love Halloween, but don't like horror, now's a great time to sign up for a Disney+ subscription. Disney+ has a library packed with feel-good Halloween movies that are more playful than scary, but still have entertaining plots. Check out some of the best Halloween movies Disney+ has to offer below, including the all-new Muppets Halloween special premiering in October.