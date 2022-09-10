Here's what to look out for in theaters and Disney+ over the next few years.

All the upcoming Disney and Pixar movies and series showcased at D23 Expo

Grab yourself some popcorn because Disney and Pixar have unveiled the upcoming lineup of movies and television series for the next few years.

The studios presented an exciting look into their upcoming roster of animated and live-action family films, including Hocus Pocus 2, an Enchanted sequel, the highly-anticipated live-action version of The Little Mermaid, and more, at Friday's D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif.

Here's everything Disney showcased at D23:

2022

Hocus Pocus 2 — Sept. 30 (Disney+)

In this long-awaited sequel to Hocus Pocus, a teenager discovers she might be a witch on her 16th birthday. Naturally, she lights the black flame candle and all hell breaks loose (literally), bringing the Sanderson Sisters back to Salem once again.

Strange World — Nov. 23

The Clades are a family of explorers famous around the globe. However, after stumbling upon a strange new world that's full of danger and adventure, the family will need to learn to work through their differences in order to survive their most treacherous expedition yet. The cast includes Jake Gyllenhaal, Jaboukie Young-White, Dennis Quaid, and Lucy Liu.

Disenchanted — Nov. 24 (Disney+)

Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey reprise their roles in this sequel to Enchanted that now finds Giselle trying to navigate motherhood and living a "normal" life. But with a bit of magic, and Maya Rudolph playing the villain, classic fairytale shenanigans ensue.

ZOOTOPIA+ — Nov. 9

The breakout hit film is becoming a series on Disney+ and is set to lampoon famous movies and TV shows throughout Hollywood history. Get ready for "Real Housewives of Rodentia," "So You Think You Can Prance," and "The Godfather of the Bridge," among others.

2023

The Little Mermaid — May 26

Sticking with Disney's recent theme of making live-action versions of their animated classics, Halle Bailey is taking on the role of Ariel in the remake of The Little Mermaid. Judging from the newly-revealed teaser trailer, Bailey will get to show off her phenomenal voice, making it all the more painful to know that Ursula is about to steal it from her.

Elemental — June 16

Elemental will take place in a city where fire, water, land, and air residents live together. The film, from The Good Dinosaur director Peter Sohn, stars Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie.

Peter Pan & Wendy (Disney+) — undated

Disney is once again opening up the vault and retelling the iconic tale of Peter Pan. The film will be live-action.

Win or Lose (Disney+) — undated

Pixar is unveiling its first-ever series with Win or Lose, which follows a little league team on their way to the finals. Will Forte is set to voice the team's coach.

Iwaju (Disney+) — undated

Set in a futuristic Lagos, Nigeria, this upcoming series is a love letter to the city, while also exploring concepts of classism and the status quo.

Wish — November

Inspired by the Wishing Star that was so prominent in Disney's earlier films, Wish takes place in the Kingdom of Wishes. Ariana DeBose will be voicing the movie's protagonist, and, for anyone wondering, Alan Tudyk will be voicing a goat named Valentino. As a nod to classic Disney films, the movie will be a musical.

2024

Mufasa: The Lion King — undated

In this prequel to The Lion King, it's revealed that before becoming king, Mufasa was actually an orphan, which is sure to create some tear-jerk moments reminiscent of old-school Disney movies. On the brighter side, the film is going to be narrated by Timon and Pumbaa!

Snow White — undated

Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot will star in the live-action retelling of the classic fairytale, Snow White. Zegler will be portraying Snow White, while Gadot will be taking on the role of the nefarious Evil Queen.

Elio — Spring

In this coming-of-age comedy (with a twist), an 11-year-old boy becomes the first human to make contact with aliens. The cast will include America Ferrera.

Inside Out 2 — Summer

Amy Poehler is returning for the sequel to Inside Out. Riley, the original film's protagonist, is now a teenager, meaning she's going to experience a lot of new emotions, leading to lots more humor, and hopefully, some more surprisingly authentic and touching moments like the first film.

