Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey take a trippy, touching journey in Pixar's new Soul trailer

Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey lead a Soul-stirring adventure in the new trailer for Pixar's latest film.

The pair lend their voices to the Disney project about a middle school music teacher, Joe (Foxx), whose spirit becomes trapped in an otherworldly realm as his passion for performing dwindles before a life-threatening accident reroutes the course of his life.

While he traverses the "You Seminar," a center where budding souls mature before entering human bodies, Joe encounters a rebellious entity named 22 (Fey, who also co-wrote portions of the film's story), whose distaste for earth has kept her from inhabiting a physical body for years.

Though she's resistant to human life, 22 becomes embroiled in Joe's plot to return to his physical body (judging by the trailer, he's really not into his newfound ability to consume a tasteless slice of soul-realm pizza that almost immediately shoots out of his butt), which stands to thrown the You Seminar into chaos.

"[It's] an exploration of, where should your focus be?" director Pete Docter previously told EW of the film. "What are the things that, at the end of the day, are really going to be the important things that you look back on and go, ‘I spent a worthy amount of my limited time on Earth worrying or focused on that’?”

Soul — also featuring the voices of Questlove, Daveed Diggs, and Phylicia Rashad — opens June 19 in theaters nationwide. Watch the new trailer above.

