A boy becomes real and a cartoon becomes live-action in Disney's new Pinocchio trailer

See Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy and Tom Hanks as Geppetto in the new trailer for the remake by director Robert Zemeckis.

Disney's Pinocchio is coming alive. It's not just that the iconic puppet wants to become a real boy; the classic 1940 animated film is also transforming into live-action, as you can see in the trailer for Disney's new version of Pinocchio, directed by Robert Zemeckis.

Like past Disney remakes, this Pinocchio seems to closely follow the arc of the original animated film. Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto, the lonely woodcarver who decides to create a son for himself in the form of a wooden puppet named Pinocchio. This puppet (voiced by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) is brought to life by the Blue Fairy (Cynthia Erivo), who promises to turn him into a real boy if he proves himself to be "brave, truthful, and unselfish." She appoints Jiminy Cricket (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) to act as Pinocchio's conscience.

Pinocchio The Blue Fairy (Cynthia Erivo) brings a wooden puppet to life in Disney's new 'Pinocchio.' | Credit: Disney

Pinocchio Tom Hanks as Geppetto in the trailer for Disney's 'Pinocchio' remake. | Credit: Disney

Unfortunately, it's not a quest without challenges. Both the talking fox Honest John (Keegan-Michael Key) and the terrifying Coachman (Luke Evans) tempt Pinocchio from the path of goodness. And then there's the gigantic whale Monstro. All of these and more appear in the new trailer, which also features Erivo's rendition of the classic Pinocchio theme "When You Wish Upon a Star."

As you may have heard, there's a lot of Pinocchio talk lately. Guillermo del Toro's long-awaited stop-motion version of the original Italian story by Carlo Collodi is set to hit Netflix this December, while earlier this year Pauly Shore voiced the title character in Pinocchio: A True Story, which went viral online for some hilarious line readings.

Watch the trailer for Disney's new Pinocchio above. The film comes straight to Disney+ on Sept. 8.

