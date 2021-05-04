This puppy will make its debut at a new Star Wars hotel in 2022.

Disney unveils its first real-life retractable lightsaber — and it looks incredible

Cue the "take my money" memes because Disney has unveiled something they've been working on for a while: a real-life, working lightsaber.

As part of the many reveals on May 4, a.k.a. May the 4th (Be With You), a.k.a. Star Wars Day, Disney Parks released the first video of this beauty in action.

The saber will be part of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, a new Star Wars attraction coming to Disney World in 2022 that seeks to fully immerse guests in the galaxy far, far away by putting them aboard the Halcyon starcruiser for a multi-day story experience.

Disney Parks Chairman Josh D'Amaro revealed the saber during a parks preview in April, exclaiming, "It's real!" But no photos or video of this elusive artifact were made available to the public until now.

Attendees will be able to see characters, like Rey, wield the new lightsaber, which was created by Walt Disney Imagineering to "create dramatic in-person moments previously only seen in films or shows," a description reads.

Guests' overall experiences at the Galactic Starcruiser will differ depending on the choices they make and which activities to pursue. Characters aboard include "the starcruiser's strong and charismatic captain, the ship's plucky mechanic, heroes of the Resistance," and more.

But it's safe to say everyone's gonna want to check out this saber.

New, Realistic Lightsaber to Appear as Part of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Star Wars: Galactic Cruiser's real-life lightsaber. | Credit: © Disney © & TM Lucasfilm

A press release also makes mention of a special hub for guests to learn the ancient ways of the lightsaber and face off against a training remote.

"Light. Dark. A balance," the Rey character says as she ignites her weapon in a teaser video, quoting Daisy Ridley's character from The Last Jedi.

Watch the saber in action above.