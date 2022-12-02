Disneyland and Disney World will open Tiana's Bayou Adventure in 2024. See a new piece of concept artwork featuring a scene from the ride.

Disney reveals new Princess and the Frog characters in Splash Mountain makeover image

Disney's new take on its classic Splash Mountain ride will introduce new characters to the Princess and the Frog universe.

The House of Mouse has revealed a new concept rendering of a planned scene from the upcoming Splash Mountain overhaul scheduled to open at Disneyland and Disney World in the near future.

Picking up where the Princess and the Frog's narrative left off, the scene (below) takes place immediately after riders descend the first drop on Splash Mountain's course, with Princess Tiana — voiced by Anika Noni Rose in the 2009 animated movie — guiding riders through the bayou alongside her pal, Louis the alligator.

Zydeco tunes will fill the air as the journey continues, with a band of animals, including an otter, a rabbit, a raccoon, a beaver, and more making music with objects they found throughout the bayou.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Disney revealed new concept art for Disneyland and Disney World's 'Princess and the Frog' Splash Mountain makeover, Tiana's Bayou Adventure. | Credit: Disney

Disney first announced plans to transform two of its global Splash Mountain rides in 2020 in an attempt to remove thematic elements related to the 1946 movie Song of the South, a film long accused of perpetuating racist stereotypes. (A third ride, operating at Tokyo Disneyland, won't get a Princess and the Frog makeover.) The Disneyland version opened in 1989, with Disney World's ride following in 1992.

At the D23 expo earlier this year, Disney debuted a model of the ride featuring new external details set to be added to its structure, including a water tower bearing Tiana's name. The company further teased a spectacular, colorful light show that will take place before the ride's epic final drop.

The Disney creative team previously unveiled a video showing a key group of minds involved in the ride's planning gathering at Dooky Chase's Restaurant in New Orleans, an inspiration for the film, alongside Stella Chase Reese, the daughter of Leah Chase, whom Disney modeled Tiana after.

In addition to the Splash Mountain revamp, new attractions set to open at Disney World include a Tron-themed roller coaster at the Magic Kingdom in 2023 as well as a Moana-inspired walk-through experience currently under construction as part of a substantial overhaul of Epcot.

Tiana's Bayou Adventure is scheduled to open at Disneyland and Disney World in 2024, with the latter version closing on Jan. 23 so work on it can begin. See the ride's new concept artwork above.

