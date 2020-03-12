Disney's live-action film Peter Pan & Wendy finds its leads

Image zoom PETER PAN, from left: Wendy Darling, Peter Pan, 1953, ©Walt Disney Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection Walt Disney Pictures

Disney is turning to some faith, trust, and pixie dust.

EW has learned that the studio has cast the roles of Peter Pan and Wendy Darling for its live-action take on Peter Pan, currently titled Peter Pan & Wendy.

Ever Anderson, who portrays a younger version of Scarlett Johansson's title character in the upcoming Marvel movie Black Widow, will play Wendy. Alexander Molony, previously seen in Disney Junior's Claude, is on board to play Peter.

David Lowery (Pete's Dragon) will direct the film, for which he co-wrote the script with Toby Halbrooks.

Peter Pan & Wendy will be a live-action update of Disney's 1953 animated classic Peter Pan, itself based on the novel and play by J.M. Barrie about the boy who would not grow up. There have been countless adaptations and riffs on the Peter Pan story, from stage musicals to Steven Spielberg's Hook, but the Disney film remains extremely influential in the character's design and impact, even inspiring a popular ride at Disneyland.

Anderson is the daughter of Resident Evil star Milla Jovovich. For both her and Molony, this could be a breakout project.

Disney continues to expand its live-action slate after the 2019 success of Aladdin and The Lion King, while its latest live-action title, Mulan, is set to hit theaters March 27.

