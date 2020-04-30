Disney to go the distance with live-action Hercules remake

Bless our souls: Herc is finally on a roll.

EW has confirmed that Disney is (finally!) developing a live-action remake of Hercules, its epically underrated 1997 animated classic. Dave Callaham, who wrote Marvel’s upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is writing the script, while Avengers directors Joe and Anthony Russo are producing.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.

There’s no director attached yet, and casting is still a ways off, but Hercules seems like an obvious choice to join Disney’s ever-growing list of live-action remakes. Ron Clements and Jon Musker directed the original animated film, which reimagined classic Greek myths with an earworm gospel soundtrack from Disney legend Alan Menken. Tate Donovan voiced the original Herc, with James Woods as the villainous Hades, Susan Egan as the reluctant love interest Megara, and Danny DeVito as Herc’s satyr mentor Phil. Just last year, Disney brought Hercules to the stage with a new adaptation presented by the Public Theater at the Delacorte in New York’s Central Park (including new songs from Menken and original lyricist Dave Zippel).

It remains to be seen whether the new Hercules will hew closely to the original musical (like the recent Aladdin remake), or whether it will take an entirely new approach (like the new Mulan, which cut the songs and reimagined the original as a more grounded action-drama).

Either way, we’re glad to see the guy who puts the “glad” in “gladiator” finally get his due.

