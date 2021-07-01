The pair can't remember each other's names in the hilarious intros previewing the action-adventure saga based on the classic Disney Parks attraction.

Jungle Cruise type Movie genre Adventure

Disney's new, dueling set of trailers for the upcoming Jungle Cruise movie are more entertaining than the backside of water.

Stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt face off in a head-to-head match of preview prowess in separate introductions teasing their new film inspired by the classic Disney Parks attraction. Johnson's trailer follows his struggling riverboat captain, Frank, as he's hired by a British scientist, Lily (Blunt), to scour the Amazon River for the Tree of Life and its healing powers. In a brief intro, Johnson playfully shades his leading lady, pretending to forget her name (she's now "Ethel Brunt") before promising that his trailer is the "newest" and "the greatest."

Blunt responds with a hilarious introduction of her own, in which she calls her preview the only "true to life trailer" out there, likening Lily to Indiana Jones, though she's ultimately bogged down by a performance from "a lovely little up-and-comer" who simply "drives the boat" in the film. His name? She can't quite remember, but assures it's something like "Dave Gobson."

Based on the beloved ride of the same name, Jungle Cruise — directed by The Shallows helmer Jaume Collet-Serra — lifts story and theming elements from the attractions that currently exist at Disney resorts around the world. Originally opened at Disneyland in 1955, the boat ride has been adapted for three other parks in the Disney family, with Disney World's version opening in 1971, followed by Tokyo Disneyland's opening in 1983, and Hong Kong Disneyland's in 2005. The rides are currently scheduled to undergo a slight theming overhaul "addressing the negative depictions of 'natives'" present in the original version.

Jungle Cruise | Dr. Lily Houghton Trailer | July 30 Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt pair up in Disney's 'Jungle Cruise' movie. | Credit: Disney

The Jungle Cruise movie is in theaters and streaming on Disney+ beginning July 30. Watch the new trailers above.

Related content: