Disney unveils stunning Home Alone gingerbread house for film's 30th anniversary

After you've finished Disney's latest treat, you're definitely going to need a toothbrush approved by the American Dental Association.

In celebration of the Macaulay Culkin-starring holiday film Home Alone's 30th anniversary, Disney commissioned food artist Michelle Wibowo to recreate the movie's iconic central locale, the McCallister family home, entirely out of sugary sweets, and later chronicled the gingerbread house's construction in a festive Instagram video.

“Home Alone is such a classic Christmas movie, it makes me feel very festive!" Wibowo says in the clip, which details how she spent nearly 300 hours building the edible construction — including 63 trees, 33 windows, and 14 pizza boxes — out of gingerbread and icing.

The miniature measures four feet wide and just under 6 feet long, and includes small details from the film, including a section where Kevin (Culkin) has crashed his sled into a snowbank as well as a tiny version of his tree house — all of which Wibowo deems "hilarious" to see in shrunken form.

Originally released in 1990, director Chris Columbus' Home Alone stars Culkin as a young boy whose family accidentally leaves him behind as they depart for a lavish Christmas vacation, forcing him to defend their home from a pair of criminals (Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern) attempting to break in.

Home Alone is now streaming on Disney+.