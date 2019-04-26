See all of EW's Disney covers through the years

The wonderful world of Disney (in EW)
Courtesy of Disney (4); Mert Alas + Marcus Piggott © Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Whether they’re animated, live-action, or live-action retellings of animated classics, Disney movies have been charming audiences young and old for decades. Over the years, those films have found their ways onto the cover of Entertainment Weekly more than a dozen times. From the original Toy Story blasting off to old and new incarnations of Aladdin and The Lion King (which covers our 2019 Summer Movie Preview), keep clicking to see all of EW’s Disney covers.
Aladdin (Dec. 4, 1992)
Disney
The Lion King (July 8, 1994)
Disney
Toy Story (Dec. 8, 1995)
Entertainment Weekly
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (Aug. 15, 2003)
Entertainment Weekly
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest (Jan. 27, 2016)
Entertainment Weekly
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest (July 14, 2006)
Greg Gorman/Disney
Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End (May 18, 2007)
Andrew Eccles/Disney
The 100 Greatest Characters of the Last 20 Years (June 4/11, 2010)
Entertainment Weekly
Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (Jan. 21, 2011)
Anthony Mandler/Disney
Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (May 13, 2011)
Anthony Mandler/Disney
Maleficent (March 14, 2014)
Mert Alas + Marcus Piggott © Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Beauty and the Beast (Nov. 11, 2016)
Disney
Mary Poppins Returns (June 16, 2017)
Courtesy of Disney
Mary Poppins Returns (Nov. 16, 2018)
Courtesy of Disney
Aladdin (Dec. 28, 2018/Jan. 4, 2019)
Disney
The Lion King (May 3/10, 2019)
© 2019 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
