Disney delays release of Avatar sequels, shakes up Marvel calendar

Our final trip to Pandora will be in (checks watch) 2031.

Disney has reshuffled its movie release calendar, adding the Moana live-action (June 27, 2025) and an untitled Star Wars movie (Dec. 18, 2026) to the roster, but delaying the next three Avatar sequels and nearly all of its upcoming Marvel movies.

Avatar 3 will move from Dec. 20, 2024 to Dec. 19, 2025; Avatar 4 will move from Dec. 18, 2026 to Dec. 21, 2029; and Avatar 5, the final installment, will move from Dec. 22, 2028 to Dec. 19, 2031. (The second film, Avatar: The Way of Water also experienced delays, though it appeared to be worth the wait, as it became the third-highest-grossing movie of all time.)

On the Marvel side, Captain America: Brave New World will move from May 3, 2024 to July 26, 2024, while Thunderbolts, previously slated for July 26, 2024, will move to Dec. 20, 2024. Blade, which was recently shut down amid the ongoing writers' strike, will move from Sept. 6, 2024 to Feb. 14, 2025.

Deadpool 3, on the other hand, will move up from Nov. 8, 2024 to May 3, 2024.

Fantastic Four will move from Feb. 14 2025 to May 2, 2025, while Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will be delayed an entire year, shifting from May 2, 2025 to May 1, 2026. Avengers: Secret Wars, too, will need an additional year, moving from May 1, 2026 to May 7, 2027. Per the calendar, there are also three untitled Marvel titles slated for 2026 release (the first in February, the second in July, and the third in November).