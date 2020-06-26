Disney pushes Mulan release to August amid coronavirus surge

The film's release was previously delayed due to theater closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and had been scheduled for July 24. On Friday, amid a surge of new cases of the novel coronavirus in the U.S., Disney announced that it is now planning to release the film Aug. 21.

"While the pandemic has changed our release plans for Mulan and we will continue to be flexible as conditions require, it has not changed our belief in the power of this film and its message of hope and perseverance," said Alan Horn, co-chairman and chief creative officer at Walt Disney Studios, and Alan Bergman, co-chairman, in a statement. "Director Niki Caro and our cast and crew have created a beautiful, epic, and moving film that is everything the cinematic experience should be, and that's where we believe it belongs — on the world stage and the big screen for audiences around the globe to enjoy together."