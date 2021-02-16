New Cruella poster teases Emma Stone's Disney villainess ahead of upcoming trailer

Disney is refreshing your memory of its upcoming 101 Dalmations prequel movie, Cruella, this week — first with a new poster released Tuesday, to be followed by the first trailer on Wednesday.

Did you forget that Emma Stone was playing Cruella de Vil in the new movie? It would be understandable if you did, since the last news anyone heard about Cruella was a first-look photo released all the way back in summer 2019, deep in the Before Times.

In addition to Stone, Cruella features Emma Thompson as the Baroness, head of a prestigious fashion house that hires the young Cruella, and Richard Jewell star Paul Walter Hauser as Horace, one of Cruella's henchmen. (Hauser also starred in I, Tonya, whose director, Craig Gillespie, is also helming Cruella).

When the previous photo was released a couple years ago, Stone noted that Cruella is set in 1970s London and has a "punk rock" aesthetic — which the new black-and-white poster confirms. There's even an anarchist "A" symbol in Stone's name.

Cruella is set for a May 2021 release. Stay tuned for the trailer on Wednesday.