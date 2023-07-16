The movie's director, Justin Simien, did attend, saying he'd love to talk to Disney CEO Bob Iger "about the reality that we all face as artists to make the impossible happen every day."

Apparently, the show must go on.

With none of the film's stars present to hit the red carpet and conduct interviews, Disney called upon some familiar (if unexpected) faces to take their place and celebrate: Disneyland characters.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Maleficent, the Evil Queen and Cruella De Vil all walked the carpet and greeted the many fans in attendance.

Haunted Mansion | Official Trailer Tiffany Haddish CR: Disney Tiffany Haddish in Disney's 'Haunted Mansion' | Credit: Disney

However, Haunted Mansion director Justin Simien did make an appearance on the red carpet, where he told Variety that it was "sad and disappointing" to be there without the movie's marquee names. "I'm not disappointed in this cast," he explained. "I'm disappointed in the conditions that brought about this situation."

Simien also took time to call out Disney CEO Bob Iger, who last week said the union's expectations were "not realistic."

"Let me tell you about unrealistic: Me being a filmmaker is unrealistic," Simien said. "Coming from Houston, Texas, gay, Black? That's unrealistic. And what made me believe I could do that and so many other things is watching these movies with these beautiful protagonists that had these unrealistic dreams, and seeing the journey that it took to get there.

He continued, "So many artists believe in that dream and contribute to these movies and the products, and are here because of these products. I would love to talk to him about the reality that we all face as artists to make the impossible happen every day."

Iger received backlash for his comments, including from SAG-AFTRA president Fran Dreschner, who called them "positively tone-deaf."

"If I were that company," she said, "I would lock him behind doors and never let him talk to anybody about this, because it's so obvious that he has no clue as to what is really happening on the ground with hard-working people that don't make anywhere near the salary he is making."

Several streamers and studios have already announced plans to cancel upcoming events, including the Oppenheimer red-carpet premiere originally scheduled for Monday, July 17.

Haunted Mansion, said to be a purposeful departure from the 2003 Eddie Murphy movie, hits theaters July 28.

