Watch the still-enchanting Patrick Dempsey and Amy Adams find magic in the suburbs in Disenchanted

What comes after the happily ever after? For Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey, it's life in the 'burbs.

Enchanted fans got their first glimpse at the sequel to 2007's live-action musical comedy on Friday when the Disenchanted trailer debuted at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif.

The whimsy-heavy footage finds Adams' wide-eyed, sweet-voiced Giselle moving with Dempsey's Robert and their two children to the little town of Monroeville, where life isn't quite as magical as she was hoping.

"That's not an adventure, that's a landfill," quips Robert's daughter Morgan (Gabriella Baldacchino, stepping in for Rachel Covey, who originated the role 15 years ago).

"A land filled with adventure," Giselle cheerfully replies.

disenchanted Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey in 'Disenchanted.' | Credit: disney+

It wouldn't be an Enchanted sequel without James Marsden's affable, well-coiffed Prince Edward, who appears to suggest the fixer-upper property could be improved with a moat, a turret, and "and a balcony from which you can sing."

But Giselle struggles with her new surroundings, including malicious queen bee Malvina Monroe, played by Maya Rudolph. "In Andalasia, the hardest part of life is finding your happily ever after. This world's very different," she confides in Princess Nancy (Idina Menzel).

It's so different, in fact, that she takes Edward's advice and wishes Monroeville into something more to her liking, and before you know it, the residents are singing and dancing, squirrels are talking, and magical vines are sprouting all over. Giselle herself also starts changing into someone who sounds more than a little like an evil stepmother.

Rounding out the cast are Yvette Nicole Brown, Jayma Mays, and Oscar Nuñez. Disenchanted is directed by Adam Shankman, with screenplay by Brigitte Hales and story by J. David Stem, David N. Weiss, and Richard LaGravenese. Oscar winners Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz provide the music.

The sequel has been in the works since 2014, with a proposed "ten years later" story that got bumped to 15 with its 2022 release date.

Adams addressed the time jump during an appearance on The Tonight Show in September 2021.

"The last time I really danced as much as I'm required to dance in this, I was in my 20s and now I'm not in my 20s," she told Jimmy Kimmel. "It feels different in your 40s. In my heart, I look like I'm in my 20s when I'm dancing, and then I would watch playback and be like, 'Whoa, that's not the same.'"

Disenchanted premieres on Disney+ on Nov. 24, Thanksgiving day. This echoes the release strategy for Enchanted, which hit theaters on Nov. 21, 2007, the day before Thanksgiving.

While you wait for Turkey Day to arrive, you can check out the trailer here:

