Remembering director John Singleton's movies

Boyz N the Hood (1991)
Singleton’s directorial debut Boyz N the Hood centers on the social problems plaguing inner-city Los Angeles as Tre Styles (Cuba Gooding Jr.) grows up in a community ridden with crime, discrimination, and gang violence. The most potent lessons come from his father Jason “Furious” Styles (Laurence Fishburne), as he learns the importance of responsibility while watching the gap widen between brothers Darrin “Doughboy” Baker (Ice Cube), a gang member, and Ricky (Morris Chestnut), a college-bound football player.
Poetic Justice (1993)
Poetic Justice follows a young poet named Justice (Janet Jackson) as she grapples with depression after witnessing the murder of her boyfriend Markell (Q-Tip)in South Central Los Angeles. Working her day job at a hair salon, she meets the outspoken postal worker Lucky (Tupac Shakur) and the two immediately butt heads until they are forced into a road trip with mutual friends, where realize they may each be exactly what the other needs.
Higher Learning (1995)
Both written and directed by Singleton, Higher Learning addresses social unrest in a college setting through the fictitious Columbus University. As characters of different races, political beliefs, and classes clash on the grounds of discrimination, rape, and privilege, the internalize a professor’s call to unlearn the biases that prove to be problematic in the film and escalate to Neo-Nazi skinhead terrorist attacks.
Rosewood (1997)
Based on the 1923 Rosewood massacre, a race riot by a white mob against an African American community in Florida, Rosewood is a dramatic historical fiction film that reworks this narrative. Instead of victimizing the town’s black families, Singleton centers the film on town outsider Mann (Ving Rhames) and other empowered residents as they motivate civilians to defend themselves again white rioters.
Shaft (2000)
A remake of the 1971 original, Shaft functions as a thrilling sequel that follows the nephew of John Shaft I (Richard Roundtree), resigned NYPD detective John Shaft II (Samuel L. Jackson), on his rogue quest to bring known murderer Walter Wade Jr. (Christian Bale) to justice. With the help of Detective Carmen Vasquez (Vanessa Williams), Shaft sets of on an action-packed, shootout-heavy crime caper in the suave, sassy style the hero is known for.
Baby Boy (2001)
In Baby Boy, 20-year-old Joseph “Jody” Summers (Tyrese Gibson)’s reckless behavior in his relationships and negligence of his own family, specifically his girlfriend Yvette (Taraji P. Henson) and their son, results in a broken family trapped within a dysfunctional community in South Central Los Angeles. Summers’ avoidance of monogamy and parental responsibilities become even more problematic when Yvette’s gangster ex-boyfriend Rodney (Snoop Dogg) is released from prison and puts everyone’s safety at stake.
2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)
In 2 Fast 2 Furious — the second film in the Fast and Furious franchise — ex-LAPD cop Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker) and ex-convict Roman Pearce (Tyrese Gibson) tear up the Miami streets in rapid pursuit of drug lord Carter Verone (Cole Hauser)–and break countless laws in the process.
Four Brothers (2005)
Singleton’s Four Brothers starts off with a bang as four adopted brothers reconvene in Michigan after their mother is murdered in what is staged to appear as a random convenience store robbery-gone-wrong. However, Bobby (Mark Wahlberg), Angel (Tyrese Gibson), Jeremiah (Andre Benjamin), and Jack Mercer (Garrett Hedlund) suspect foul play behind-the-scenes and set out to avenge the sudden death of the beloved woman who brought them together.
Abduction (2011)
A classic action-packed manhunt movie, Abduction finds its protagonist Nathan (Taylor Lautner) as a high-school senior questioning his identity and life. However, as the protagonist struggles with abnormal uneasiness, his deep suspicion is fully realized when his friend Karen (Lily Collins) finds his face on a website dedicated to recognizing and relocating abducted children.