Remembering director John Singleton's movies

Poetic Justice follows a young poet named Justice (Janet Jackson) as she grapples with depression after witnessing the murder of her boyfriend Markell (Q-Tip)in South Central Los Angeles. Working her day job at a hair salon, she meets the outspoken postal worker Lucky (Tupac Shakur) and the two immediately butt heads until they are forced into a road trip with mutual friends, where realize they may each be exactly what the other needs.