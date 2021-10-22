Souza was released from a New Mexico hospital after a prop gun discharged on the set, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Rust director Joel Souza has been released from a New Mexico hospital after being injured by a prop gun discharged by actor Alec Baldwin during production of the upcoming Western film.

According to a New York Times production source, the 48-year-old filmmaker is recovering after sustaining injuries when the prop gun went off on set. Souza's cinematographer, 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins, was killed after being airlifted from the scene to the University of New Mexico hospital.

Actress Frances Fisher also tweeted Friday, confirming in several messages that Souza left the hospital overnight.

According to a spokesperson for the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to the incident Thursday at the Bonanza Creek Ranch around 1:50 p.m. local time. They reportedly received 911 calls indicating that someone had been shot at the location.

Baldwin released a statement early Friday, expressing "shock and sadness" over the ordeal.

Alec Baldwin; Joel Souza Alec Baldwin and director Joel Souza. | Credit: Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images; Jim Spellman/Getty Images

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family," he wrote. "My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."

An investigation is ongoing. EW has reached out to representatives for Souza, Baldwin, and the Directors Guild of America for updates on the incident.