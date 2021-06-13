No Man of God director Amber Sealey calls out Joe Berlinger for accusing her of 'bashing' his own Ted Bundy projects

Director Amber Sealey made public a critical email she received from fellow filmmaker Joe Berlinger ahead of the debut of her Ted Bundy film No Man of God at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Berlinger emailed Sealey after he read interviews she gave in support of her drama, starring Luke Kirby as the notorious serial killer, in which he feels she criticizes his two Bundy projects: Netflix's Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes and the Zac Efron led Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile. He's specifically believed she was "tearing down his work" because she maintained that Bundy films glorify the killer and his violent actions.

"Received this unsolicited email this morning. Thanks for the support, Joe," Sealey captioned a gallery of photos of his correspondence in an Instagram post on Friday. "We have an extra ticket for you to the #NoManOfGod premiere tonight if you'd like to see the movie for yourself and we can discuss more in person openly? Cuz this felt like you were just trying to make me feel s---y right before my screening. Have a great day."

Sealey confirmed in the comments that she has not specifically mentioned Berlinger by name in her discussions of former projects, save for a podcast she doesn't "believe he's heard."

"He just decided I was talking about him when I was talking generally about 20 different Bundy movies," she said. "But even if I had mentioned his movies and didn't like it and felt like I had a different take on Bundy than he did, isn't that okay? Wouldn't it be okay for someone to have a different take on Bundy than he does?"

Berlinger said of his projects, "There was a lot of hypocrisy in the review of my two projects. In Extremely Wicked, I made a very purposeful decision to withhold the violence until the end because it's a portrait of the psychology of betrayal and deception from a victim's point of view. Your film, I assume, discusses violence - so is that glorification?"

No Man of God centers on the complex relationship between Bundy and F.B.I. analyst Bill Hagmaier (Elijah Wood) while the former was on death row. The film pulls from real-life transcripts documenting how Hamaier's feelings for Bundy while profiling the serial killer evolve into empathy.

The film is set to hit theaters in August.

Berlinger's representatives did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.